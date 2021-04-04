Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Talos Energy worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

TALO stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

