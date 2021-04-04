Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Shares in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.