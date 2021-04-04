Rhumbline Advisers Has $616,000 Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Brigham Minerals worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.17 million, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit