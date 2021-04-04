Rhumbline Advisers Has $616,000 Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Brigham Minerals worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.17 million, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

