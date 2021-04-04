Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Frank’s International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frank’s International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

FI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.