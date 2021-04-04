Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,450 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

