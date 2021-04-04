Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

