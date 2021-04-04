RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.20 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

