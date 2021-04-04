RMR Wealth Builders Has $197,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,505,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,791,000 after buying an additional 78,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $73.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

