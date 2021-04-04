RMR Wealth Builders Invests $174,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Shares of LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.56. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $159.41 and a 12 month high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.