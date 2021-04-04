RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.59.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.56. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $159.41 and a 52-week high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

