RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,923 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.