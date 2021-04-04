RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,763 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $58.81.

