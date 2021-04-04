RMR Wealth Builders Sells 4,211 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

