RMR Wealth Builders Takes $198,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

