Robbins Farley LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after buying an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

