Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Root stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 3,622,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. Root has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

