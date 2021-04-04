Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.41 ($82.84).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.34 ($88.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.84 and a 200 day moving average of €57.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Daimler has a one year low of €24.30 ($28.59) and a one year high of €74.72 ($87.91).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

