Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

