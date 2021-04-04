Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

