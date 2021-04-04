Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 390.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 430.22 ($5.62).

RMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 485.30 ($6.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,315. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 220.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 484.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 3.41%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

