Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $328.23 or 0.00560498 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $209,673.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00308666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.99 or 0.00763309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00091607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.61 or 0.99372919 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

