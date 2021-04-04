Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,548,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,549 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

