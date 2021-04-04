Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,683,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,039,000 after acquiring an additional 168,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

