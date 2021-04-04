Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 5,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

