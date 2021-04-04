Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $215.89. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

