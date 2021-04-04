Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,204. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

