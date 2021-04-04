Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 201.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 57.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $7,489,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $236.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

