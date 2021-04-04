Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

