Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SENS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.45.
Senseonics stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.