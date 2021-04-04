Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SENS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.45.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.