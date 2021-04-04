Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.73 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $78.73 million and $1.57 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00681942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027756 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.