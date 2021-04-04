Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit