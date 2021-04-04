Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

