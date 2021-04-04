Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $155.51 and a one year high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Several analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

