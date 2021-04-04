SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. SHIELD has a market cap of $299,961.79 and approximately $19.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.03 or 0.03550715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.67 or 0.00349020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.00964776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.43 or 0.00454849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00390193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00318239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024555 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.