Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Up 4.4%

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1,481.31 and last traded at C$1,448.18. 156,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 215,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,387.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,542.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,433.61. The company has a market cap of C$177.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.14.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

