Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 36.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 308,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.58.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc

