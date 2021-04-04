Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Grows By 34.4%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.59 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.