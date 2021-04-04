Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Decreases By 15.4%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELMUF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

