Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases By 36.3%

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit