Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases By 36.3%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

