Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Drops By 14.7%

Apr 4th, 2021

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PLDT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $26.20 on Friday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.5882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.37%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

