SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $41,560.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 47% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,419.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.64 or 0.03564991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00349744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.16 or 0.00965704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.00456598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.31 or 0.00390815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00319154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024591 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,080,000 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

