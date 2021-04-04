Simple Software Solutions Trading 78.7% Higher This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $322,027.54 and approximately $173.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 78.7% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00037752 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001155 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,726,204 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.