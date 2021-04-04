SingularityNET Price Tops $0.38 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $328.42 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.