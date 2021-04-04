Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.46

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $6.98. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

