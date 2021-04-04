Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,783,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,290,264. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
