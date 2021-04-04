Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,157,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after buying an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,783,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,290,264. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

