SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

