SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,791 shares of company stock worth $6,304,297 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

