SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $178.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $91.93 and a 52-week high of $178.88.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

