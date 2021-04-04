SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

