SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

