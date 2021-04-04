SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 329,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

